Sri Lanka Appoints Parliamentary Panel To Study 1983 Anti-Tamil Riots
Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna said that the parliamentary select committee would examine the impact of the riots and recommend reparations
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Colombo: Sri Lanka has appointed a parliamentary panel to study the 1983 anti-Tamil riots and their impact, Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna said on Saturday.
Around 3,000 Tamils were killed in Sri Lanka between July 23 and July 30, 1983, in riots, also known as the ‘Black July’ riots, across the country after the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) killed 13 soldiers in the north.
The 11-member Parliamentary Select Committee chaired by women’s affairs minister Savithri Paulraj would examine the impact of the riots and recommend reparations, Wickremaratna informed Parliament. The committee also includes two opposition members from the Tamil community.
The panel is also expected to submit proposals and recommendations to Parliament on measures to promote national reconciliation and provide relief to those affected by the riots, Ada Derana reported. The riots occurred during the rise of the Tamil separatist movement LTTE in the island nation.
It ran a parallel administration in the northern and eastern parts of the country for decades in the quest to set up a separate Tamil homeland. On 18 May 2009, the Sri Lankan Army declared victory over the LTTE.
Some 27,000 troops lost their lives over the three decades, out of which over 6,200 soldiers and 22,000 LTTE cadres died in the final phase, which began in July 2006. Indian Peace Keeping Force, which was deployed as India’s direct intervention in the Sri Lankan conflict between 1987 and 1990, saw over 1,100 Indian soldiers die and over 3000 injured. LTTE remains a prohibited organisation in Sri Lanka.
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