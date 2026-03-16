ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Announces 4-Day Working Week As Contingency Measure

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday announced a four-day working week with every Wednesday a public holiday as a contingency measure for possible fuel shortages in view of the war in West Asia.

Currently, the island nation follows a five-day work week. "It was decided to declare every Wednesday a public holiday with effect from March 18," commissioner general of essential services Prabath Chandrakeerthi said. Clarifying that this would not apply to health, ports, water supplies and customs, he said, "It would be applicable to schools, universities and the judiciary."