ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka And World Bank Launch New Partnership To Support Recovery, Boost Growth

Colombo/Washington: Sri Lanka and the World Bank Group have launched a new five-year partnership aimed at supporting the island nation's economic recovery and boosting private investment, according to a joint announcement.

A new five-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) was launched to support "Sri Lanka's continued recovery, help achieve its 7 per cent medium-term economic growth target, and support job creation," according to a World Bank statement in Washington on Thursday.

“Making it easier to do business. Simplifying government regulations, modernising trade processes, and bringing more government services online will make Sri Lanka a more attractive place to do business and invest. These reforms will support Sri Lanka's ambition to double annual export earnings to USD 36 billion by 2030," it said.

"We are committed to building on the continued macroeconomic stability, strengthened governance and revenue-based fiscal consolidation that we have already achieved," President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said.

"Our goal is to confidently steer our economy towards strong, sustainable and inclusive growth. We are working towards an economic growth rate of over 7% in the medium term," he added.

"The World Bank Group has been with us for more than 7 decades. This partnership will further strengthen that relationship." The investments will expand the capacity of the Port of Colombo and attract private operators to help it remain as one of Asia's leading maritime hubs.