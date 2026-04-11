ETV Bharat / international

Sri Lanka Ageing Fast; Elderly Population Triples In 40 Years

Colombo: Sri Lanka is ageing at a rapid pace, with its elderly population nearly tripled to 18 per cent over the last four decades, according to the latest census data. As per the 2024 census report released this week by the Department of Census and Statistics, Sri Lanka's total population stands at 21,781,800, with a national density of 350 persons per square kilometre.

"The elderly population grew from 6.6 per cent in 1981 to 18 per cent by 2024," the report said. In 1981, the total elderly population in the island nation was less than a million, which rose to 3,921,124 by 2024.

The report said the 2024 data "highlight a significant transition toward an aging society". The elderly population (60 years and over) now constitutes 18 per cent of the total population, while the child population (0-14 years) has contracted to 20.7 per cent, it said.

"This shift is further evidenced by an Aging Index of 87, indicating that there are 87 elderly persons for every 100 children. Furthermore, the Median Age (35 years) has increased by approximately five years compared to previous census conducted in 2012, reflecting a maturing population structure," the report said.