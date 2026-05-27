ETV Bharat / international

Spanish Police Search Headquarters Of PM Sánchez's Ruling Socialist Party

Journalists gather outside the headquarters of Spain's ruling Socialist Party as police search the building in Madrid, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. ( AP )

Barcelona: Spanish police searched the headquarters of the ruling Socialist Party on Wednesday as part of an investigation into possible financial wrongdoing linked to party member who allegedly tried to influence police and legal cases that could damage the party. The raid on the office in central Madrid is another blow to the party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, whose Socialists have been hammered by a series of corruption scandals.

"We respect the justice system, we will collaborate with the courts and there is the commitment in the Socialist Party that if there are new episodes of improper behavior, we will act with the same firmness we always have," Sánchez said in a news conference in Rome.

Sánchez, Spain's leader since 2018, brushed off calling early elections, which will have to take place next year at the latest.

The Civil Guard told The Associated Press that the search was strictly limited to a probe led by National Court judge Santiago Pedraz into the possible wrongdoing of Socialist party member Leire Díez and others.

The case against Díez started in 2025 when audio recordings appeared in Spanish media of her apparent involvement in attempts to discredit a member of the Civil Guard's anti-corruption unit. Further reports linked her to alleged attempts to influence the work of state prosecutors. The judge's probe is targeted on seeing if she received payments to allegedly carry out these efforts.

The Socialist party said she was acting on her own. Diez, who has left the party, has denied wrongdoing.

Legal woes mount for Spain's Socialists

A statement issued by the court on Wednesday said that judge Pedraz ordered the Civil Guard to "confiscate diverse documentation and electronic archives in an investigation of a ring designed to destabilize judicial processes that were affecting the ruling party."

The judge said that in addition to Díez, he is now also probing the alleged involvement of former Socialist heavyweight Santos Cerdán — who is already under investigation in a separate corruption case — as well as a former member of the regional government of Andalusia, a police officer, a business owner and two lawyers. The judge is investigating them on suspicions of bribery, making false testimony, forging commercial documents, influence peddling, and corruption.

The searches add to a growing list of legal cases that are hounding Spain's Socialists.