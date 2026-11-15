ETV Bharat / international

Spain Says Nearly 2,200 Migrants Have Reached Canary Islands In 2 Days

Representational Image ( AFP )

Madrid: Nearly 2,200 migrants have arrived by boat in Spain’s Canary Islands over the past two days, Spain’s maritime rescue service said Sunday.

The Spanish archipelago off northwest Africa is one of the main entry points for migrants into the country, as people mainly from West Africa attempt the dangerous Atlantic crossing in ramshackle boats. Of the just over 28,000 people who arrived in Spain by sea between January and the end of October, more than 13,000 arrived in the Canary Islands, according to the Interior Ministry.

The Maritime Rescue Service said it had assisted 1,324 migrants aboard 14 dinghies, most of whom arrived on the island of El Hierro. The figure was close to the daily record for this route — 1,461 people rescued on Nov. 7, 2020.