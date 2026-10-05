ETV Bharat / international

Spain's Prime Minister Calls Early Elections As Pressure Mounts Over Housing Crisis

Madrid: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced early elections Monday after his government suffered a bruising legislative defeat last week on emergency measures related to the country's housing crisis. The vote will be held November 29.

In recent weeks, Spaniards have demanded solutions from the government over housing affordability, holding protests in cities across the country after public outrage grew over the televised eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid last month.

Right-wing opposition parties joined forced to scuttle two emergency decrees in Parliament that included measures to reduce evictions and real estate speculation. The setback sparked wide speculation that Sánchez could consider moving up a national election from next year.

In a televised address, Sánchez argued that a broader progressive coalition in Parliament would allow Spaniards to tackle the biggest issues facing the country today. "The time has come, therefore, for the Spanish people to decide what future you want for yourselves and for your country," Sánchez said.