Sanchez Makes Last Bid To Beat The Right Ahead Of Spanish Vote
Sanchez, wearing a red T-shirt emblazoned with slogan "The power of the people", urged a strong turnout, saying a "progressive majority is within our reach".
By AFP
Published : November 28, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Madrid: Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged voters on Friday to prevent Spain from moving "backwards", as campaigning ended for an election this weekend expected to deliver a victory for conservatives and the far right.
The outcome of Sunday's vote will be closely watched as Europe opens an electoral cycle over the next 12 months that could reshape the balance of power within the European Union. Sanchez has enhanced his global profile in recent years as one of the world's most prominent leftist leaders, but a polarising status at home puts his eight-year tenure in peril.
Polls have consistently placed him behind the main right-wing Popular Party (PP), which is predicted to win the most seats in another hung parliament. It could therefore rely on far-right, anti-immigration Vox, Spain's third-largest political force, which could double its seats and already governs several regions with the PP.
Such a coalition would be a first since Spain's transition to democracy after General Francisco Franco's fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975). Sanchez warned at a final rally in Madrid that a PP-Vox government would reverse years of social progress and gut public services.
"These elections are about moving Spain forward, not taking it backwards," he said, following an address by Oscar-winning Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar. Sanchez, wearing a red T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan "The power of the people", urged a strong turnout, saying a "progressive majority is within our reach".
- High turnout expected -
PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who won the most seats at the last election in 2023 but failed to form a government, dismissed Sanchez's campaign of "fear". "And when a government has nothing to offer but fear, it means it has nothing else left to offer," he told supporters at his campaign finale in the southern city of Seville.
"Governing is about managing, and I have spent my whole life preparing for this moment," said Feijoo, who ran the northwestern region of Galicia for 13 years. Addressing a closing rally at a bullring in the eastern city of Valencia, Vox leader Santiago Abascal told supporters not to "vote out of fear. Vote with courage".
"What we are up against is a criminal mafia led by a ruthless boss, a liar," he added in a reference to graft scandals that have tainted Sanchez's government. Paloma Roman, a politics expert at Madrid's Complutense University, told AFP the final hours of campaigning would be decisive for Sanchez in order to motivate stay-at-home voters, who tend to favour the left.
Some recent polls have suggested the gap between the Socialists and the PP was closing, raising the prospect of another spectacular comeback by Sanchez, seen as the great survivor of Spanish politics.
Such a mobilisation could also boost the far-left Frente Amplio ("Broad Front") coalition, led by former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, which has polled poorly but whose support Sanchez would likely need to stay in power. Sunday's turnout will be "very high, perhaps 78 percent", but it remains unknown if the left will grow enough to overtake the right-wing bloc, Roman said.
- International profile -
Sanchez has vaunted his record on the international stage, notably his outspoken defence of immigration, clashes with US President Donald Trump and virulent criticism of Israel.
The dynamism of the European Union's fourth-largest economy under Sanchez has drawn praise at a turbulent time for global markets and as European counterparts record sluggish growth. Sanchez has also tried to leverage anger over a housing crisis, passing measures for tenants earlier this month.
The right, whose rejection of urgent housing decrees in October prompted Sanchez to call a vote originally scheduled for 2027, has blamed his successive governments for soaring housing costs.
Living costs are another key concern for voters and have taken the shine off positive macroeconomic data, with inflation hitting 4.1 percent in November according to official data released on Friday. Vox has focused its campaign on immigration, which dominated politics after tens of thousands of migrants streamed into Spain's north African city of Ceuta from Morocco in July.
The Canary Islands have also come under strain in recent weeks as the number of migrant boats arriving from west Africa has surged, particularly in the Atlantic archipelago's smallest island, El Hierro. Between eight and 10 dead migrants were found on a boat off El Hierro, rescuers announced on Friday, sparking fresh criticism of Sanchez's immigration policy.
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