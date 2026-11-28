ETV Bharat / international

Sanchez Makes Last Bid To Beat The Right Ahead Of Spanish Vote

People wait in a bus stop as Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary-General Pedro Sanchez is displayed on an electoral campaign video in Gran Via main avenue ahead of general elections, in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. ( AP )

Madrid: Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged voters on Friday to prevent Spain from moving "backwards", as campaigning ended for an election this weekend expected to deliver a victory for conservatives and the far right.

The outcome of Sunday's vote will be closely watched as Europe opens an electoral cycle over the next 12 months that could reshape the balance of power within the European Union. Sanchez has enhanced his global profile in recent years as one of the world's most prominent leftist leaders, but a polarising status at home puts his eight-year tenure in peril.

Polls have consistently placed him behind the main right-wing Popular Party (PP), which is predicted to win the most seats in another hung parliament. It could therefore rely on far-right, anti-immigration Vox, Spain's third-largest political force, which could double its seats and already governs several regions with the PP.

Such a coalition would be a first since Spain's transition to democracy after General Francisco Franco's fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975). Sanchez warned at a final rally in Madrid that a PP-Vox government would reverse years of social progress and gut public services.

"These elections are about moving Spain forward, not taking it backwards," he said, following an address by Oscar-winning Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar. Sanchez, wearing a red T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan "The power of the people", urged a strong turnout, saying a "progressive majority is within our reach".

- High turnout expected -

PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who won the most seats at the last election in 2023 but failed to form a government, dismissed Sanchez's campaign of "fear". "And when a government has nothing to offer but fear, it means it has nothing else left to offer," he told supporters at his campaign finale in the southern city of Seville.

"Governing is about managing, and I have spent my whole life preparing for this moment," said Feijoo, who ran the northwestern region of Galicia for 13 years. Addressing a closing rally at a bullring in the eastern city of Valencia, Vox leader Santiago Abascal told supporters not to "vote out of fear. Vote with courage".

"What we are up against is a criminal mafia led by a ruthless boss, a liar," he added in a reference to graft scandals that have tainted Sanchez's government. Paloma Roman, a politics expert at Madrid's Complutense University, told AFP the final hours of campaigning would be decisive for Sanchez in order to motivate stay-at-home voters, who tend to favour the left.

Some recent polls have suggested the gap between the Socialists and the PP was closing, raising the prospect of another spectacular comeback by Sanchez, seen as the great survivor of Spanish politics.