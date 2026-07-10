ETV Bharat / international

At Least 11 People Killed, 19 Others Missing In One Of Spain's Deadliest Wildfires

This image made from video provided by Military Emergency Unit shows members of Spain's Military Emergency Unit spraying water on burning vegetation during a wildfire near Los Gallardos, Almeria, Spain, Friday, July 10, 2026. ( AP )

Madrid: A wildfire in southern Spain has killed at least 11 people, making it one of the country's deadliest on record, as soaring temperatures grip much of the country, authorities said Friday.

Several victims of the fire in Almeria, a popular holiday destination, were found inside burnt-out vehicles. Eight others have been injured in the blaze, which 150 firefighters and 220 soldiers from Spain's military emergency unit were battling.

Regional emergency authorities said four British nationals and other unspecified foreign nationals appeared to be among the victims. Andalusia’s regional leader Juan Manuel Moreno told Cadena Ser radio station that 19 people were unaccounted for.

Authorities reported earlier that 12 people had died, but revised the death toll Friday morning.

Victims attempted to flee on foot and by car

The fire broke out in a hamlet in a semi-arid area near the Sierra de Los Filabres mountains. Authorities have not confirmed the cause, but said people who called to report the fire said that a fallen power line had sparked a blaze that spread rapidly into a nearby forest.

Most of the victims died while attempting to flee and ignored shelter-in-place instructions, said Antonio Sanz, president of Andalusia’s emergency services. One group did so via a dry riverbed, which “turned into a death trap,” he said.

Seven people died while on foot after abandoning their cars, Sanz said, likely looking for a way out.

“The consequences have been terrible. Everything seems to indicate that, in the case of the deceased ... we are dealing for the most part, if not entirely, with foreign nationals,” Sanz said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences. “Immense sadness and desolation in the face of the terrible consequences of the fire affecting the province of Almeria,” he wrote on X.