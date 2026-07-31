ETV Bharat / international

Death Toll From Southwestern Japan Quake Climbs To 34 As Rescuers Again Search Damaged Mall

Vehicles are crushed under collapsed buildings in Yatsushiro, southwestern Japan, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the day after an earthquake hit the area. ( AP )

Kumamoto: The death toll climbed to 34 from a powerful earthquake in southwestern Japan that set off an explosion at a mall, toppled a factory chimney and flattened homes, the Kumamoto prefectural government said Friday. The magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Japan's southern main island of Kyushu on Tuesday.

Officials said 34 deaths had been confirmed as related to the disaster, with one more death still under investigation. Dozens of people were injured.

More than 3,500 homes were still without electricity, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co. Authorities said more than 9,000 people were staying in shelters, where power sources were being added to provide air conditioning.

In the days since the quake, concerns have grown about illness, including from the sweltering heat. Temperatures Friday were due to rise to 36 C (97 F) in Kumamoto city, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, after stifling 35 C (95 F) heat on Thursday.