ETV Bharat / international

South Korean Oil Tanker Transits Strait Of Hormuz

Seoul: A South Korean oil tanker safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, the country's foreign ministry said Wednesday, marking the first passage by a South Korean vessel through the waterway since the Iran war began.

One South Korean oil tanker "transited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, May 20, and is continuing its voyage," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Approximately 10 South Korean crew members are on board the vessel."

The announcement followed earlier comments by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who told the National Assembly that the tanker was "passing through" the strategic waterway at the time of his remarks.

"It is the first South Korea-flagged ship to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran war began," a foreign ministry official told AFP earlier.

The ministry said Seoul had repeatedly urged Iran to ensure the safety and freedom of navigation for all vessels, including South Korean ships, through multiple diplomatic channels -- including four phone calls between the South Korean and Iranian foreign ministers since the outbreak of the war.