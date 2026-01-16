ETV Bharat / international

South Korean Court Sentences Yoon To 5 Years In Prison On Charges Related To Martial Law Decree

A picture of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is placed on a board as supporters gather outside Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. ( AP )

Seoul: A South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison on Friday on some charges related to his imposition of martial law. The verdict is the first against Yoon in the eight criminal trials over the decree he issued in late 2024 and other allegations.

The most significant charge against him alleges that he led a rebellion in connection with his martial law enforcement, and it carries a potential death penalty. The Seoul Central District Court in the case decided Friday sentenced him for other charges, such as his defiance of authorities’ attempts to detain him.

Yoon hasn’t immediately publicly responded to the ruling. But when an independent counsel earlier demanded a 10-year prison term for Yoon over those charges, Yoon’s defence team accused them of being politically driven and lacking legal grounds to demand such an excessive sentence.