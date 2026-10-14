ETV Bharat / international

South Korea Sets Up New Division To Encourage New Wave of Korean Companies Into India

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung (L) gestures alongside India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) as they plant a tree during a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 20. ( AFP )

New Delhi: South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources has set up a dedicated division to promote industrial and trade cooperation with India, underlining efforts to deepen economic linkages.

South Korean firms like Samsung and Hyundai are established brands in India with Korean soft power visible in the popularity of its music, television shows, food and beauty brands. Despite South Korea's popularity in India, both sides have been seeking to boost trade and investment.

The Korean Ministry said it was setting up the new division to promote industrial and trade cooperation between the two countries. The effort, analysts noted, aims to encourage a second wave of South Korean investments into India, already visible through a proposal to set up a Korean Enclave or an industrial township in India, featuring plug-and-play infrastructure to ease the entry of small and medium-sized enterprises from Korea.

The township was discussed during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's visit for a bilateral summit in April, the first visit by a South Korean head of state to India in eight years.

Kyunghoon Kim, the head of the India and South Asia Team at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy told ETV Bharat that the new division within the ministry demonstrated "Korea’s strong commitment to strengthening its partnership with India".

He noted that at the April 2026 summit, the two countries agreed to establish an Industrial Cooperation Committee, resume negotiations to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2010, and expand cooperation in strategic industries.

"The new division is expected to oversee bilateral industrial cooperation and help ensure that these agreements and initiatives translate into concrete action."

The renewed push comes as the two sides seek to widen the economic engagement. Bilateral trade between India and South Korea was $25.6 billion in 2025 with the goal of more than doubling it to $54 billion by 2030. Trade has grown by around seven billion dollars over the past decade.

Indian exports to South Korea include petroleum products such as naphtha, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, aluminium, and steel. South Korea exports integrated circuits and semiconductors, machinery, automotive parts and electronics to India.

Investments have also been growing with Hyundai Motor Group announcing plans to invest $15.5 billion from 2026 through 2032 in manufacturing and research and development in India.

Still, expanding trade is just one part of a larger effort to deepen engagement across the board as both countries seek to diversify their trade and security ties.