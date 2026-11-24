ETV Bharat / international

South Korea Says Several Russian Aircraft Flew Into Its Air Defense Zone

A visitor looks at the Ulleung Island from the passenger ferry in South Korea, Sunday, July 14, 2024. ( AP )

Seoul: South Korea scrambled fighter jets Tuesday to chase away Russian military aircraft that flew inside the country’s air defense identification zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, Seoul’s military said, correcting earlier government statements that the planes had violated the country’s territorial airspace. An alert for an eastern island was quickly lifted.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff’s announcement followed a statement by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which relays military information for such public alerts, that Russian aircraft had violated South Korean airspace and instructed residents of Ulleung island to evacuate. The provincial government had issued another alert saying the planes were suspected to be North Korean.

Joint Chiefs’ spokesperson Jang Do-young said the Russian aircraft entered the country’s air defense identification zone and flew close to the airspace of Ulleung island, which prompted the military to coordinate with the government over the evacuation alert. Jang did not provide a specific answer when asked whether there had been a miscommunication with the Safety Ministry that caused the agency to alert that the Russian planes violated South Korea’s airspace, saying the military needed to look into the matter further. He said the North Gyeongsang provincial government may have alerted a training text by mistake. The Safety Ministry ordered Ulleung Island residents to take shelter in underground facilities or buildings around 7:52 a.m., but lifted the order three minutes later, saying the aircraft had left the danger area. The Joint Chiefs said the country scrambled fighter jets in preparation for contingencies before the Russian aircraft withdrew. An air defense identification zone refers to a buffer zone extending beyond a country’s territorial airspace, giving a military more time to identify, track and repel foreign aircraft approaching its territory.