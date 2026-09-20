ETV Bharat / international

South Korea Says North Korea Launched A Ballistic Missile And Another Projectile Toward The Sea

Seoul: North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two days after the North threatened to bolster its nuclear deterrent capabilities and respond to what it called U.S. hostilities. South Korea's military said the missile flew about 450 kilometers (280 miles) toward the North’s eastern waters.

Hours later, it said the North launched another projectile off its eastern coast but gave no further details as to what type of weapon it was. The South Korean military said it has boosted its surveillance posture and was closely exchanging information on the launch with the United States and Japan.

South Korea's presidential office urged North Korea to immediately halt ballistic missile launches that are banned by U.N. Security Council resolutions. It said South Korea held an emergency national security council meeting to discuss the launch.

Japan's Defense Ministry said it noted a suspected North Korean missile earlier Sunday but that the missile did not land in its territorial waters. It did not elaborate on where it landed.

The launches came as North Korea is engaging in a run of weapons tests even after U.S. President Donald Trump scaled back a military exercise with South Korea last month in an apparent effort to revive diplomacy with leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim's sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, shrugged off Trump’s overture, saying that shortening the drill wouldn’t change its “provocative, aggressive nature.” North Korea’s military later launched about 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea, apparently following through with a previous threat to respond to the U.S.-South Korean drill.