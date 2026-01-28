ETV Bharat / international

South Korea's Former First Lady Sentenced To 20 Months In Prison For Corruption

This screen grab made from a handout video distributed by the Seoul Central District Court and released by Yonhap shows South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee (2nd R with a mask) during a verdict in her trial on corruption charges at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on January 28, 2026. ( AFP )

Seoul: The wife of South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol was sentenced to 20 months in prison for corruption Wednesday, as her husband awaits a verdict on high-stakes rebellion charges that could result in the death penalty or life imprisonment. The presidential couple suffered a spectacular fall from grace after Yoon's martial law debacle in December 2024 led to his impeachment and eventually his removal from office.

They have been jailed separately for months prior to facing criminal trials, Yoon over his martial law imposition in December 2024 and other allegations and Kim over corruption charges. Investigators say Kim wasn't involved in Yoon's martial law enforcement.

On Wednesday, Seoul Central District Court sentenced Kim for receiving luxury gifts like a Graff diamond necklace and a Chanel bag from the Unification Church in return for promises of business favors.

"Staying close to a president, a first lady can exert significant influence on him and is a symbolic figure who represents the country together with a president," the court said in a live broadcast of the verdict. "But the defendant exploited her position to seek personal gains."

The ruling was still a surprise after independent counsel Min Joong-ki called for a 15-year prison term for Kim on the charges involving bribery, stock price manipulation and political funding law violations. The court acquitted Kim of charges of stock price manipulation and political funding law violations, citing a lack of evidence and other reasons.

Min's team responded that it cannot accept the ruling and will appeal to a higher court. The governing liberal Democratic Party, which led Yoon's ouster, slammed the verdict as sending a wrong signal that "abuse of power like Kim Keon Hee's can be tolerated."