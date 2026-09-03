ETV Bharat / international

South Asian American Lawmakers Seek Concrete Steps To Combat Hate

Washington: Voicing concerns over discrimination against South Asian American communities, a group of elected representatives called for concrete steps to combat hate and prevent violence.

The demand was made during a roundtable of elected officials of South Asian origin convened by Indian American Impact and Stop AAPI Hate at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

The roundtable was attended by U.S. Congress members Raja Krishnamoorthi, Shri Thanedar, Ami Bera, Suhas Subramanyam, Pramila Jayapal and local elected officials of South Asian origin, including state senators and assembly members.

“This is about protecting South Asian Americans, but it is also about making clear that no American should be made to feel they do not belong because of where they were born, how they worship, or what their name sounds like,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. Participants discussed what South Asian communities are experiencing, the forces "driving hate" and strategies to strengthen prevention, reporting and response.

“That is why I have been working to strengthen our response to hate crimes, including through the Hate Crimes Commission Act, so we can better understand what is driving this hate and prevent violence before it happens,” Krishnamoorthi, the Congressman from Illinois, said.