South Asia's New Political Order: What It Means For India's Neighbourhood First Policy

Photos of people who died in last year's deadly anti-corruption Gen Z protest are placed on the gate of the parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, March 8, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: A wave of political upheavals across South Asia over the past four years has brought a new generation of leaders to power in countries central to India's regional diplomacy.

The protest-driven rise of National People’s Power alliance’s Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Sri Lanka, the political transition in Bangladesh that saw Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) assume office after the ouster of the Awami League’s Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister, and the emergence of Balendra Shah of the Rastriya Swatantra Party as Prime Minister-elect of Nepal this week following a youth-led uprising signal a broader transformation in South Asian politics.

These recent political transitions in South Asia share a common thread: they were all driven by large-scale public dissatisfaction with governance and economic management.

In Sri Lanka, the economic collapse in 2022 triggered the Aragalaya Revolution, a nationwide protest movement that ultimately reshaped the country’s political landscape. The movement reflected deep public anger over corruption, economic mismanagement and declining living standards. The political fallout eventually led to the rise of Anura Kumara Dissanayake as President in 2024, marking a dramatic shift in the country’s leadership.

Bangladesh experienced a similar moment of political upheaval when student-led protests over job quotas escalated into a broader mass movement that forced the exit of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The subsequent elections brought Tarique Rahman to power in February this year, ending an era that had defined Bangladesh’s domestic and foreign policy for over a decade.

And now, Nepal's political transition represents perhaps the most striking generational shift. In September 2025, a youth-led movement driven largely by Gen Z activists brought down the ruling coalition government. The political momentum generated by this uprising has now propelled engineer-rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah to the position of Prime Minister-elect, signalling the rise of a new political generation in Kathmandu.

Together, these developments suggest that South Asia is entering a period of political fluidity where governments are more vulnerable to public mobilisation and leadership changes may become more frequent.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman takes oath as prime minister during a swearing-in ceremony at the National Parliament building in Dhaka on February 17, 2026. (AP)

For India, these developments are poised to test the resilience and adaptability of its Neighbourhood First Policy, which seeks to prioritise stable and cooperative relations with immediate neighbours.

New Delhi's Neighbourhood First Policy has been built on the principle of strengthening political trust, expanding economic cooperation and improving regional connectivity. However, the emergence of new leadership may alter the diplomatic equations that India has long relied upon.

India enjoyed particularly strong ties with Bangladesh during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, marked by cooperation on security, connectivity and economic integration. The arrival of a new political leadership in Dhaka could introduce uncertainties in the relationship in these initial days, especially if domestic political pressures push the government to recalibrate foreign policy priorities.

In Sri Lanka, India played a crucial role in supporting the country during its economic crisis through financial assistance and humanitarian aid. New Delhi played its cards well in dealing with Colombo by hosting Dissanayake on his first state visit to a foreign country after assuming office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also went on a state visit to the Indian Ocean island nation in April last year. And, then again, when in late 2025 Cyclone Ditwah caused severe damage along Sri Lanka’s eastern coast, India mobilised a swift humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) response.

Nepal, meanwhile, has historically had a complex relationship with India, shaped by geography, trade interdependence and periodic political tensions. The emergence of a new generation of leaders in Kathmandu could redefine how the country approaches its foreign policy choices.