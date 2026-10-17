ETV Bharat / international

South African President Seeks Stronger Cooperation With India, Highlights Deep Historical Ties

Johannesburg: India and South Africa are ‘bound together’ by deep historical ties and common democratic values, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said while inaugurating a major expansion of a zinc mine operated by an Indian conglomerate in the Northern Cape province.

Ramaphosa made the remarks on Friday at the inauguration of Vedanta’s Gamsberg Phase II concentrator plant in Aggeneys, in the presence of Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar and Consul General Ruby Jaspreet, among other dignitaries.

A concentrator plant separates valuable minerals from mined ore to produce a more concentrated material for further processing. At the Gamsberg plant, the zinc concentrate can be processed further to produce refined zinc metal.

The Consulate General of India in Cape Town said in a post on X on Saturday that the Phase II expansion involved an investment of approximately ZAR 10 billion (around Rs 5,757 crore), making it one of South Africa's largest mining investments of the past decade.

“This occasion is also an important affirmation of the enduring relationship between South Africa and India,” Ramaphosa said during the inauguration event, according to an official statement.

“Our two countries are bound together by deep historical ties, common democratic values and a shared commitment to development,” he said.

The South African president said the two countries' partnership now encompassed trade, investment, technology, education and international cooperation, adding that the relationship had grown from a shared struggle against colonialism and oppression.