ETV Bharat / international

South African President Ramaphosa Will Not Step Down As Impeachment Process Unfolds

FILE - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa receives military honors during a welcome ceremony at the Planalto Presidential Palace, prior to a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, Brazil, March 9, 2026. ( AP )

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he will not step down from his position as an impeachment process unfolds in Parliament after an earlier ruling by the country’s highest judicial authority regarding an incident where a vast sum of undeclared US dollars were stolen from his farmstead in 2020.

As the country waited with bated breath for an official statement by Ramaphosa on national television on Monday evening, analysts and media spent the day speculating on whether the president would resign or continue amid divided opinions on the matter.

“There have been calls from certain quarters calling on me to resign. At the same time, there have also been calls for me not to resign. “I respectfully want to make it clear that I will not resign,” Ramaphosa said in his address.

“To do so would be to pre-empt a process defined by the Constitution. To do so would be to give credence to a panel report that unfortunately has grave flaws. To do so would be to abdicate the responsibility that I assumed when I became president of the Republic,” Ramaphosa added.

“To resign now would be to give in to those who seek to reverse the renewal of our society, the rebuilding of our institutions and the prosecution of corruption. I fully intend to continue serving the people of South Africa and to advance their interests. There is still much work to be done,” Ramaphosa said.

In what has become known as the Phala Phala incident, after the private farm where Ramaphosa breeds exotic cattle, the incident goes back to 2020, when USD 580 million were stolen from there, allegedly from where it was hidden inside a leather sofa.

The burglary only became known two years later, when the former head of State Security, Arthur Fraser, filed a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa for not declaring the money as required by law, or the theft to police.

At the time, Ramaphosa claimed that the money was proceeds from the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman, Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim, but the incident sparked a huge controversy regarding legal and ethical questions around it.