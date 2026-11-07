ETV Bharat / international

South Africa Mourns Ramprakash Gopidayal Who Pioneered TV, Radio Programmes For Local Indian Community

Johannesburg: Tributes poured in for South African Indian-origin media personality Ramprakash Gopidayal, who pioneered television programmes and radio recordings for the local Indian community, as he was cremated on Friday after succumbing to illness a day before.

Popularly known as Ramu, Gopidayal, despite being an introverted, camera-shy man, started the first television programme for the Indian community, 'Impressions', on national state broadcaster South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), in the apartheid era.

He first joined the SABC as its first Indian-origin technician in 1980. With apartheid waning, the SABC started 'Impressions', a weekly magazine programme on TV for the Indian community, in 1986. It fell upon Gopidayal to take on the task of starting an unprecedented programme from scratch.

As executive producer of the programme, Gopidayal made it hugely successful, providing opportunities for young Indian-origin women to become TV stars and household names for the first time in South Africa. A keen guitarist, Gopidayal also played an instrumental role in setting up the resident band Kamal Sungeeth at the SABC radio station for the Indian community, Radio Lotus.

"The idea was initially to build an archive of the very scarce recordings by local Indian artists in all languages for broadcast use. But not long after it was started, we began taking the band on roadshows across the country to create a national profile for musicians and artists -- creating stars out of singers who had never had that opportunity before," Tansen Nepaul, who succeeded Gopidayal, told PTI on Friday.