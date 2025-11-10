ETV Bharat / international

South Africa Calls Trump’s Decision To Boycott G20 Summit 'Imperialist'

A general view of the G20 logo at the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg on November 4, 2025 where the upcoming G20 summit will be hosted. ( AFP )

Johannesburg: The South African government and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Sunday reacted angrily to US President Donald Trump's decision to boycott the G20 Summit scheduled to take place in a fortnight in Johannesburg. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula lashed out at both Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who repeated the allegations made by Trump.

Mbalula called the statements by the two US leaders “false”, labelling them as “imperialist interference.” Trump announced on Friday that no US official would participate in the Summit, which is being hosted by South Africa as it prepares to hand over the annual Presidency to the US.

Trump cited the alleged persecution of white Afrikaner farmers in South Africa as the reason for his decision. This allegation has been denied and disproved repeatedly by both the South African government and leaders within the white community itself.

“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa. Afrikaners are being killed and slaughtered and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No US government official will attend as long as these human rights abuses continue,” Trump said in a strongly worded statement on his Truth Social platform.

Rubio, adding his support for Trump’s decision, said in a statement on X: “Afrikaners have been continuously subjected to violent racial discrimination by the South African government. I applaud (Trump’s) decision to not waste taxpayer dollars sending our diplomats to the G20 while this heinous violence continues.”

“This is a blatant lie. There is no racial discrimination happening in South Africa. South Africa’s laws seek to redress imbalances created by apartheid, which the UN declared as a crime against humanity, particularly against black people. We don’t take kindly to imperialist flirtations,” Mbalula said in an interview on TV network ENCA on Sunday.