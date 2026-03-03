ETV Bharat / international

Some Key Figures About Nepal’s Parliamentary Election

Nepalese police officers check a list showing their postings as they prepare to depart for duty in various regions ahead of the upcoming election in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2026. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Nepal is holding parliamentary elections on Thursday, a year after a youth-led uprising forced out the government chosen in the last elections.

Here are some figures about the election:

Three years

The election is being held just three years after Nepal's previous national vote, following the political upheaval that led to the government’s collapse in 2025. That paved the way for an interim government, which later called for fresh elections.

18.9 million registered voters

Nearly 19 million people are registered to vote in Nepal, according to the Election Commission. About 966,000 are men and 924,000 are women. Another 200 voters are registered under the “others” category, which includes people who do not identify as male or female and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

1 million more voters than previous polls

The number of registered voters has risen by nearly 1 million since the last parliamentary election in November 2022, as the youth-led uprising sparked greater interest in politics. The voting age in Nepal is 18, and authorities had urged eligible young adults to register.