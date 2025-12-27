ETV Bharat / international

Somalia Denounces Israeli Recognition Of Somaliland As 'Sovereign State'

A man holds a flag of Somaliland in front of the Hargeisa War Memorial monument in Hargeisa on November 7, 2024. ( AFP )

Mogadishu: Somalia and the African Union reacted angrily Friday after Israel formally recognised its northern region of Somaliland as an "independent and sovereign state" -- the first country to do so.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has for decades pushed for international recognition, which has been the key priority for president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi since he took office last year.

But a Somali foreign ministry statement warned the decision was a "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty that would undermine peace in the region. Several other countries also condemned Israel's decision.

The African Union said it "firmly rejects" Israel's move, warning: "Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia...risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent."

Somaliland "remains an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia", which is a member of the AU, the pan-African body's head, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, said.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he announced "the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state", making Israel the first country to do so.

"The declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords," Netanyahu's office said, referring to several agreements between Israel and Arab countries brokered by US President Donald Trump during his first presidency to normalise ties with Israel.

It said Netanyahu had invited Abdullahi to visit. Hailing Israel's decision, Abdullahi said in a post on X that it marked the beginning of a "strategic partnership".

"This is a historic moment as we warmly welcome" he said, affirming "Somaliland's readiness to join the Abraham Accords", he added. In Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, crowds of people took to the streets to celebrate, many carrying the flag of the breakaway state, said sources.

'Overt interference'

Turkey, a close ally of Somalia, also condemned the move. "This initiative by Israel, which aligns with its expansionist policy...constitutes overt interference in Somalia's domestic affairs", it said in a foreign ministry statement.