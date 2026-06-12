ETV Bharat / international

A Year After Tragedy, Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash 'Struggles With Difficult Memories"

New Delhi: One year ago, Air India Flight AI-171 bound for London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members on board and 19 persons on the ground.

Images of Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor, emerging from the wreckage with bloodstains on his clothes and a mobile phone in hand were broadcast across the world, becoming one of the defining visuals of the tragedy. Today, one year later, Ramesh says he "struggles with sleep, anxiety and difficult memories".

"People see that I've survived, but they don't always see the challenges that continue behind closed doors," said Ramesh in a statement. "A year on, I'm still trying to rebuild my life and support my family as best I can." The Boeing 787 Dreamliner had 242 people, including 12 crew members, on board.

Around 32 seconds after taking off, it plummeted into the student hostel and canteen building of a medical college on June 12, 2025. The incident claimed 260 lives. Of those, 241 were passengers and crew on board the aircraft and 19 were on the ground. Ramesh, 39, who lives with his family in Leicester, lost his brother Ajay in the disaster, which he says changed him as a person.

"I am grateful to be alive, but survival is only part of the story. What I’ve faced since then has been far more difficult than I can put into words,” said Ramesh, adding that he continues to struggle “physically, psychologically and financially”.

Ramesh has instructed UK-based Hudgell Solicitors to represent his interests. The firm is evaluating potential civil claims related to the disaster, while “constructive” talks remain ongoing with representatives of Air India for physical and psychological rehabilitation support.