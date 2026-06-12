A Year After Tragedy, Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash 'Struggles With Difficult Memories"
Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor, lost his brother Ajay in the disaster, which he says changed him as a person.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
New Delhi: One year ago, Air India Flight AI-171 bound for London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members on board and 19 persons on the ground.
Images of Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the lone survivor, emerging from the wreckage with bloodstains on his clothes and a mobile phone in hand were broadcast across the world, becoming one of the defining visuals of the tragedy. Today, one year later, Ramesh says he "struggles with sleep, anxiety and difficult memories".
"People see that I've survived, but they don't always see the challenges that continue behind closed doors," said Ramesh in a statement. "A year on, I'm still trying to rebuild my life and support my family as best I can." The Boeing 787 Dreamliner had 242 people, including 12 crew members, on board.
Around 32 seconds after taking off, it plummeted into the student hostel and canteen building of a medical college on June 12, 2025. The incident claimed 260 lives. Of those, 241 were passengers and crew on board the aircraft and 19 were on the ground. Ramesh, 39, who lives with his family in Leicester, lost his brother Ajay in the disaster, which he says changed him as a person.
"I am grateful to be alive, but survival is only part of the story. What I’ve faced since then has been far more difficult than I can put into words,” said Ramesh, adding that he continues to struggle “physically, psychologically and financially”.
Ramesh has instructed UK-based Hudgell Solicitors to represent his interests. The firm is evaluating potential civil claims related to the disaster, while “constructive” talks remain ongoing with representatives of Air India for physical and psychological rehabilitation support.
“Air India remains committed to supporting every individual impacted by the AI171 tragedy with care and compassion," an Air India spokesperson said.
Sanjiv Patel, a Leicester-based community leader and adviser to Ramesh’s family, told PTI: "He [Ramesh] is unable to leave his home without support. He is seriously traumatised… and those scars will remain with him for a long time, if not forever. All the families who are affected by this [disaster] are suffering trauma."
Each and every one of them is going through that journey. And, for Viswash [Ramesh] and his family it has been devastating to an extent that is unimaginable, Patel added.
In March, Ramesh met representatives of the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) in Ahmedabad in connection with the official investigation into the disaster. The UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch, which is assisting Indian investigators in an expert capacity, told PTI: "Our thoughts are with those from all nationalities who have been affected by this accident."
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