ETV Bharat / international

Socialist Gregoire Becomes Paris Mayor As The Far Right Wins Nice In Key Municipal Elections

French socialist candidate for Paris mayoral election, Emmanuel Gregoire, center, celebrates after he won the second round of France's municipal elections in Paris, France, Sunday, March 22, 2026. ( AP )

Paris: Socialist candidate Emmanuel Grégoire won the Paris race Sunday, succeeding fellow party member Anne Hidalgo as the French capital’s mayor, as results of the final round of municipal elections showed clear gains for the traditional left and right, and one major win for the far right in the French Riviera city of Nice.

French voters returned to the polls Sunday in about 1,500 communes. The vote is seen as a test of the balance of power on France’s local political map before the 2027 presidential race begins to take shape. Definitive results were still pending Sunday evening in largest cities. About 93% of 35,000 villages, towns and cities selected their mayors in the first round last week, with mostly one or two candidates, not associated with any party, competing.

Left-wing leadership for 25 years in Paris

Grégoire, who led a list uniting the traditional left, the Greens and the Communists, claimed victory after estimates based on partial results placed him well ahead of conservative rival Rachida Dati, who acknowledged defeat.

Grégoire said “tonight is the victory of a certain vision of Paris: a vibrant Paris, a progressive Paris,” before heading on a bicycle through the streets of Paris to the City Hall, where he was greeted by Hidalgo. The French capital has had a left-wing leadership for 25 years.

Grégoire said Parisians made a clear choice in favor of the left as Dati, the right-wing candidate, was backed by the far right. “This message is clear: Paris is not, and never will be, a far-right city,” he said. “Starting tomorrow, our country enters its next democratic challenge: the 2027 presidential election."

Hidalgo, elected in 2014 and reelected in 2020, chose not to seek a third term after leading the city through the 2015 extremist attacks and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Mayors and municipal councilors are elected for six years.

Resounding far right victory in Nice