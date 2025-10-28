ETV Bharat / international

Small Plane Crashes In Kenyan Coastal Region Of Kwale, With 12 People Feared Dead

At least 12 people were feared dead after a plane crashed in Kenya's coastal region of Kwale on Tuesday.

AP (Associated Press)

October 28, 2025

Nairobi: A small plane crashed in Kenya’s coastal region of Kwale early Tuesday while en route to Maasai Mara National Reserve, with 12 people feared dead, officials said. The crash happened in a hilly and forested area about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Diani airstrip, authorities said. Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde told The Associated Press that operations at the crash site were ongoing and more details would be provided later.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said that 12 people were onboard the aircraft and authorities were investigating the cause of the crash. Maasai Mara National Reserve is a popular tourist destination and features the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti in Tanzania.

Further details are awaited.

