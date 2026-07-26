ETV Bharat / international

Small Businesses File Lawsuits Against Trump's New Sweeping Tariffs

FILE - The United States Court of International Trade is seen in front of the Jacob K. Javits Federal building in this, March 18, 2015 photo, in New York. ( AP )

New York: Trump's tariffs are headed to court — again. Two lawsuits filed by small businesses are challenging Trump's sweeping tariffs announced Thursday that impose double-digit levies on 60 trading partners.

The tariffs, implemented under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 for what the Trump administration says is countries' failure to prevent imports produced by forced labour, cover 99% of U.S. imports. Critics say the goal is less to prevent forced-labour imports and more to replace the worldwide tariffs that Trump imposed last year that were struck down by the Supreme Court in February. They came just as temporary 10% worldwide tariffs — that had also been challenged in court — expired.

Educational toy company Learning Resources, which was part of the tariff lawsuit that won in the Supreme Court, filed a new suit along with several other small businesses in the Court of International Trade on Friday over the current round of tariffs.

The second lawsuit was filed by Burlap and Barrel, a New York-based spice company, and Collective Horology, a watch retailer based in Ventura, California. They are represented by Liberty Justice Centre, a libertarian advocacy group.

Both lawsuits argue that the government didn't adequately establish its case against each specific economy or spell out how the tariffs will eliminate the specified practice they are being levied for, as required by Section 301.