Vikram-1 Launch Has A Singapore Connection
Skyroot Aerospace counts Singapore's sovereign wealth fund and investment company among its investors.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket, a major achievement for India's space programme, has a Singapore connection.
Skyroot Aerospace, the company behind the launch, counts Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, which manages Singapore's foreign reserves, and Temasek, the state-owned global investment company, among its investors.
In May, Skyroot Aerospace became India's first space unicorn by reaching a $1 billion valuation after securing $60 million in funding in May from GIC and Sherpalo Ventures, a US-based firm.
It is understood Singapore is the only country with a substantive stake in Skyroot Aerospace.
According to sources, Singapore, which is also looking to boost its space programme, is considering ramping up its satellite launches through avenues like Skyroot, which has plans to offer satellite launches for small payloads.
"Thank you #isro #inspaceind #skyroot for taking a small nation like Singapore along with you to space and beyond. Very emotional now," Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong tweeted on X.
Ahead of the launch, he had tweeted: "Singapore-India ties are reaching for the stars!"
In September last year, India and Singapore had signed a space cooperation agreement during the visit of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to New Delhi.
The agreement was signed between India's IN-SPACe and Singapore's Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn) to promote joint collaboration in the space sector through industrial partnerships, joint research and development in areas like Earth observation and satellite communication.
Still interest in India's space programme is not limited to Singapore alone.
India's space programme has gained recognition for its frugality, launching space missions at a fraction of the cost of other similar missions by the West and China. ISRO's Mars mission in 2014 cost less than the making of Hollywood film Gravity.
India has also over the last few years signed dozens of space collaboration agreements with countries and key space agencies to collaborate on space technology and research.
India's space programme has expanded in recent years after the government opened it to private participation in 2020 and in 2023 allowed up to 100 per cent foreign direct investment, allowing companies like Skyroot to obtain funding from global markets.
India is now only the third country after the US and China to have a successful private orbital launch.
Analysts said that the Vikram-1 collaboration would attract even more interest and investment in India's space programme at a time when the space race has been heating up across the world. India seeks to grow its space economy five times in the next seven years.
"The success of Skyroot today will open up new financial avenues for Skyroot as well as other Indian space startups. Singapore's sovereign wealth funds and main investment bodies (such as GIC and Temasek-backed funds) could look at India as a worthwhile investment in the coming years," said Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, Resident Senior Fellow, at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a Canberra-based think tank.
The US and China are seeking to establish permanent bases in space, launch human lunar landers, and are in a race to develop reusable rockets even as the space market has continued to grow.
India, which now has over 400 private firms in the space sector, also has ambitious plan, including its first human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan scheduled for next year.
India plans to send astronauts into space next year, an orbiter to Venus by 2028 and build the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), a space station, by 2035.
This now puts India as only the third country globally—after the US and China—with a private company capable of undertaking orbital launches.
"That it (Vikram-1) can carry up to 350 kg into Low Earth Orbit puts it in an advantageous position to capture a sizeable chunk of the growing commercial space market of small satellites, cubesats, and specialised commercial payloads. India’s cost advantage will likely make India/Skyroot an attractive partner to launch these small satellites," said Rajagopalan.