ETV Bharat / international

Vikram-1 Launch Has A Singapore Connection

India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket, a major achievement for India's space programme, has a Singapore connection.

Skyroot Aerospace, the company behind the launch, counts Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, which manages Singapore's foreign reserves, and Temasek, the state-owned global investment company, among its investors.

In May, Skyroot Aerospace became India's first space unicorn by reaching a $1 billion valuation after securing $60 million in funding in May from GIC and Sherpalo Ventures, a US-based firm.

It is understood Singapore is the only country with a substantive stake in Skyroot Aerospace.

According to sources, Singapore, which is also looking to boost its space programme, is considering ramping up its satellite launches through avenues like Skyroot, which has plans to offer satellite launches for small payloads.

"Thank you #isro #inspaceind #skyroot for taking a small nation like Singapore along with you to space and beyond. Very emotional now," Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong tweeted on X.

Ahead of the launch, he had tweeted: "Singapore-India ties are reaching for the stars!"

In September last year, India and Singapore had signed a space cooperation agreement during the visit of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to New Delhi.

The agreement was signed between India's IN-SPACe and Singapore's Office for Space Technology & Industry (OSTIn) to promote joint collaboration in the space sector through industrial partnerships, joint research and development in areas like Earth observation and satellite communication.

Still interest in India's space programme is not limited to Singapore alone.

India's space programme has gained recognition for its frugality, launching space missions at a fraction of the cost of other similar missions by the West and China. ISRO's Mars mission in 2014 cost less than the making of Hollywood film Gravity.