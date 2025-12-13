ETV Bharat / international

'Skilled Talent Drives Us Forward': 20 US States Sue Trump Over $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

President Donald Trump tries on a hat gifted to him from members of the 1980 U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey team Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: Twenty US states filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s decision to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions, arguing the policy is unlawful and threatens essential public services.

The lawsuit targets a policy implemented by the Department of Homeland Security that sharply increases the cost for employers seeking to hire high-skilled foreign workers under the H-1B visa programme, widely used by hospitals, universities and public schools.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose office is leading the case, said the administration lacked authority to impose the fee. “As the world’s fourth largest economy, California knows that when skilled talent from around the world joins our workforce, it drives our state forward,” Bonta said.

“President Trump’s illegal $100,000 H-1B visa fee creates unnecessary — and illegal — financial burdens on California public employers and other providers of vital services, exacerbating labour shortages in key sectors,” he said.

Trump ordered the fee through a proclamation issued on September 19, 2025. DHS applied the policy to H-1B petitions filed after September 21 and gave the Secretary of Homeland Security discretion to determine which applications are subject to the fee or qualify for exemptions.