Singapore To Screen Travellers From Nipah Virus Break Areas

Singapore: Singapore will conduct temperature screening for travellers arriving on flights from areas where Nipah virus outbreak has been reported, including India, the government said Wednesday. The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) is “closely monitoring the outbreak of Nipah virus infection (NiV) in West Bengal, India. This is the seventh Nipah virus outbreak in India since 2001,” said the agency in a release.

This is one of six measures that will be implemented in the country as part of its initial response to the Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal, it said. In New Delhi, citing reports received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, said only two confirmed cases of Nipah Virus disease have been reported from West Bengal from December last year till date.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), meanwhile, will step up surveillance of newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia and engage MOM primary care providers to increase vigilance, according to a report by the Channel News Asia.

In addition to the temperature screening, Singapore will also require medical practitioners and laboratories to notify CDA immediately of all confirmed and suspected cases of the virus. The CDA has also alerted hospitals and emergency departments to be vigilant for Nipah virus infections in patients with compatible symptoms and recent travel history to West Bengal, the agency said.