ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Says It Will Not Negotiate Safe Passage For Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz

Singapore: Singapore will not negotiate for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz as doing so would undermine the fundamental principles of international law, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Tuesday.

Singapore, which has emerged as an Asian financial hub, has been severely impacted by the West Asia conflict, leading to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disrupting global energy supply.

Speaking in the Parliament, Balakrishnan said Singapore would not engage with Iran in paying a toll for its vessels as transit through Hormuz was a right, not a privilege.

“There is a right of transit passage,” he said. “It is not a privilege to be granted by the bordering state. It's not a licence to be supplicated for. It is not a toll to be paid,” the Channel News Asia quoted the minister as saying. Strait of Hormuz, like the Strait of Malacca and the Strait of Singapore, is a waterway used for international navigation, he said.

"This right is codified in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which Singapore is a signatory." Balakrishnan said the principle even applied to states that had not ratified UNCLOS, and Hormuz was not a "get-out-of-jail-free card" for them.

Iran previously said it had allowed ships of several countries, including China, India, Pakistan, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia, to cross the Strait of Hormuz since the country's forces effectively controlled traffic through the narrow sea passage during its war with the US and Israel. Balakrishnan characterised Singapore’s approach as being grounded in principle rather than geopolitics.