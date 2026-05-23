ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Recommends Adults To Test For HIV Once In lifetime

Singapore: Singapore on Saturday recommended that every adult aged 21 and older be tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime as there has been a spike in infections last year. In 2025, there were 166 new cases of HIV reported among Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, with an incidence of 3.9 infections per 1,00,000 resident population.

This brings the total number of Singapore residents known to be living with HIV to 7,248 as of end 2025, with a prevalence of 172 infections per 1,00,000 resident population, according to a release from the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

“Individuals who engage in at-risk sexual behaviours should go for regular HIV testing every three to six months. HIV self-testing is a quick and convenient way to check one’s HIV status,” the CDA said.

The agency said the number of new cases annually has been gradually decreasing over the years, ranging from 300 to 500 cases from 2009 to 2019, 200 to 270 cases from 2020 to 2023, and declining to fewer than 200 cases annually since 2024.

“While the number of new HIV cases has increased slightly in 2025 compared with the same period the year before, year-on-year fluctuations are expected. CDA will continue to monitor the trend,” it added.