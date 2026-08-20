ETV Bharat / international

Singapore PM Meets Indian Ministers, Discuss Ways To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada meet Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at The Istana, in Singapore on Thursda ( IANS/X/@FinMinIndia )

Singapore: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday met visiting Indian ministers ahead of the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) and discussed ways to build on the progress made in bilateral ties, particularly in advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, sustainability and connectivity.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Electronics & IT Jitin Prasada are in the city-state to participate in the ministerial-level meeting.

In a series of social media posts, Wong said it was a pleasure to catch up with Sitharaman, Jaishankar, Goyal and Prasada ahead of the ISMR, which began on Thursday.

The leaders discussed how Singapore and India can "build on the good progress made through ISMR" and take the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership further, especially in advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, sustainability and connectivity.

Wong said the discussions also covered regional and global developments. "Singapore and India share a longstanding and increasingly close partnership. I wish the ministers a productive visit and fruitful discussions at the ISMR,” he said.

According to a Singapore government statement, the ISMR is an important ministerial-level platform for the two countries to drive cooperation in new and emerging areas.