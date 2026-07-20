ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Minister Resigns Over Controversial 'Interactions' With Woman

Singapore: Singapore's acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs, Faishal Ibrahim, has resigned after questions regarding his conduct were raised over his interactions with a woman, according to an official statement.

"Most of their interactions took place through online messages. They also met on the sidelines of public events," Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a statement on Monday.

Last month, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) received an email from a woman detailing her interactions with Faishal, following which Wong directed the relevant authorities to review the situation.

During the investigation, both parties alleged harassment against each other. Later, the police concluded that no criminal offences were committed and that no action would be taken against either of them.

"But there was a separate question of whether Associate Professor Faishal’s conduct met the standards expected of a Political Office Holder and MP," the statement said.