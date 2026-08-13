ETV Bharat / international

Singapore’s Indian-Origin Opposition MP Struck Off As Lawyer Over Case Of Lying In Parliament

Singapore: Singapore’s leading opposition politician Pritam Singh was on Thursday struck off the roll of advocates over his criminal conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

The striking-off was handed to the 50-year-old Indian-origin politician by the Court of Three Judges -- the city-state's highest disciplinary body for the legal profession, The Straits Times newspaper reported. Singh, the secretary-general of the Workers’ Party (WP) and a Member of Parliament (MP), is a non-practising lawyer.

On March 4, the Law Society of Singapore started disciplinary proceedings against Singh in compliance with the Legal Profession Act. Under the Act, a lawyer can be struck off, suspended from practice for up to five years, censured, fined up to SGD 100,000, or given a combination of these sanctions.

The proceedings were based on information received from the Attorney-General’s Chambers that Singh had been convicted of offences involving “fraud or dishonesty”, according to the report.