ETV Bharat / international

Singapore: Indian-Origin Man Charged For Driving With 2 Children Atop Car Boot

Singapore: An Indian-origin man was on Thursday charged in a Singapore court for driving a luxury sports car with his two children sitting on the car boot. Prem Anan Sugunakumar was handed one count of rash act that endangered the safety of children below the age of 14, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

He is said to have driven the vehicle along an upmarket housing conclave on October 20, 2025 and allowed the children, aged eight and seven, to sit atop the rear boot of the car. In court, Prem's lawyer said that his client would be "taking a certain course" and asked the court to reflect an early plea of guilt. He asked for time to take instructions from his client.