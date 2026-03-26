Singapore: Indian-Origin Man Charged For Driving With 2 Children Atop Car Boot
The accused Prem Anan Sugunakumar was handed one count of rash act that endangered the safety of children below the age of 14
By PTI
Published : March 26, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Singapore: An Indian-origin man was on Thursday charged in a Singapore court for driving a luxury sports car with his two children sitting on the car boot. Prem Anan Sugunakumar was handed one count of rash act that endangered the safety of children below the age of 14, according to a report by Channel News Asia.
He is said to have driven the vehicle along an upmarket housing conclave on October 20, 2025 and allowed the children, aged eight and seven, to sit atop the rear boot of the car. In court, Prem's lawyer said that his client would be "taking a certain course" and asked the court to reflect an early plea of guilt. He asked for time to take instructions from his client.
The case will return to court on April 22. Videos of the incident made the rounds on social media last year. In a statement on Wednesday, Singapore police said that children must be properly secured when travelling in vehicles and must not be placed in dangerous positions, such as on car boots.
If convicted of the rash act endangering the life of others, a person may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to SGD2,500 (USD 1,950), or both. If the victim is below 14, the offender may face up to twice the maximum penalty.
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