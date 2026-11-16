ETV Bharat / international

Singapore In The Eye Of The Nvidia Storm As Artificial Intelligence Geopolitics Accelerates

New Delhi: As the scandal involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unfolded, Singapore found itself at the centre of the storm amid the growing battle between the US and China for dominance in artificial intelligence.

The small city-state, which has long balanced its close ties with the two powers, found itself under international scrutiny after Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the scandal who had extramarital relations with Jensen Huang and is being investigated by the US for links to Chinese intelligence, previously used Singapore as her base.

Megaspeed, the Singapore-headquartered company she is associated with, is under investigation over whether it violated US export controls and illegally diverted Nvidia AI chips and other hardware to Chinese buyers. The company has denied any wrongdoing.

The episode has underlined how the cutthroat rivalry between China and the US for artificial intelligence dominance is putting pressure on countries like Singapore to increase scrutiny of individuals and companies to prevent the rerouting of sensitive AI chips.

And in it, there is also a lesson for India as it develops its own semiconductor industry in collaboration with the US. It underlines how the need to protect sensitive technology is turning out to be as important as manufacturing chips and developing capacity.

In the fight for AI dominance, the US, which still has the edge over China in the chip war, doesn't want its high-end chip technology to fall into Chinese hands and be replicated. China, on the other hand, is pushing to develop low-cost and domestic AI chips for domestic use and exports to other countries.

The Singapore connection in the Nvidia case

The city-state, which prides itself on its business-friendly environment, is in focus amid investigations into whether Nvidia chips were rerouted, violating US' export controls and Singapore's own local laws. Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia are part of the global semiconductor ecosystem.

While Taiwan dominates global production, the city-state is a major regional hub for global cloud computing and infrastructure firms and produced around10 per cent of the world's chips and 20 per cent of global semiconductor equipment.

In the past, Singapore has also been a part of a US investigation into whether Chinese start-up DeepSeek sourced Nvidia chips through third parties in Singapore.Singapore's investigations into Alice Huang and Megaspeed actually started in February 2025.

According to a November 12 release from Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Customs initiated an independent investigation into several companies, including Megaspeed and their key officers over the past year.

The investigations related "to potential false declarations in relation to the purchase of servers and other related offences". Authorities were looking into whether servers, which were meant for Malaysia and contained chips, were routed elsewhere contrary to declarations made in Singapore.

As part of the investigation, authorities also looked into Alice Huang's relationship with Megaspeed. In February 2026, authorities concluded there was not enough evidence to establish she had committed offences linked to suspected false declarations.

Instead, what authorities did find was that she downplayed her role in Megaspeed. Subsequently, Singapore issued a stern warning and barred her from re-entering the country. SPF returned Huang’s passport on 26 February 2026, and she departed Singapore on the same day, according to the release. The Singapore government has highlighted that she was not investigated for espionage.

Still, investigations continue in Singapore, which has also charged five people in a case related to the export of chips, into whether several companies and individuals violated any rules by sending Nvidia chips beyond the listed destination. Malaysia too since April 2025 has launched its own investigations into the alleged rerouting of Nvidia chips.

What does this all mean?

The question now is whether the US will further tighten export controls and licensing requirements for Southeast Asia in a bid to prevent advanced American chips from getting into Chinese hands.