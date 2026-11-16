Singapore In The Eye Of The Nvidia Storm As Artificial Intelligence Geopolitics Accelerates
There could be lessons for India, which has joined a clutch of countries, including Singapore, in signing a US-backed declaration to protect sensitive AI technology.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
New Delhi: As the scandal involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unfolded, Singapore found itself at the centre of the storm amid the growing battle between the US and China for dominance in artificial intelligence.
The small city-state, which has long balanced its close ties with the two powers, found itself under international scrutiny after Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the scandal who had extramarital relations with Jensen Huang and is being investigated by the US for links to Chinese intelligence, previously used Singapore as her base.
Megaspeed, the Singapore-headquartered company she is associated with, is under investigation over whether it violated US export controls and illegally diverted Nvidia AI chips and other hardware to Chinese buyers. The company has denied any wrongdoing.
The episode has underlined how the cutthroat rivalry between China and the US for artificial intelligence dominance is putting pressure on countries like Singapore to increase scrutiny of individuals and companies to prevent the rerouting of sensitive AI chips.
And in it, there is also a lesson for India as it develops its own semiconductor industry in collaboration with the US. It underlines how the need to protect sensitive technology is turning out to be as important as manufacturing chips and developing capacity.
In the fight for AI dominance, the US, which still has the edge over China in the chip war, doesn't want its high-end chip technology to fall into Chinese hands and be replicated. China, on the other hand, is pushing to develop low-cost and domestic AI chips for domestic use and exports to other countries.
The Singapore connection in the Nvidia case
The city-state, which prides itself on its business-friendly environment, is in focus amid investigations into whether Nvidia chips were rerouted, violating US' export controls and Singapore's own local laws. Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia are part of the global semiconductor ecosystem.
While Taiwan dominates global production, the city-state is a major regional hub for global cloud computing and infrastructure firms and produced around10 per cent of the world's chips and 20 per cent of global semiconductor equipment.
In the past, Singapore has also been a part of a US investigation into whether Chinese start-up DeepSeek sourced Nvidia chips through third parties in Singapore.Singapore's investigations into Alice Huang and Megaspeed actually started in February 2025.
According to a November 12 release from Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Customs initiated an independent investigation into several companies, including Megaspeed and their key officers over the past year.
The investigations related "to potential false declarations in relation to the purchase of servers and other related offences". Authorities were looking into whether servers, which were meant for Malaysia and contained chips, were routed elsewhere contrary to declarations made in Singapore.
As part of the investigation, authorities also looked into Alice Huang's relationship with Megaspeed. In February 2026, authorities concluded there was not enough evidence to establish she had committed offences linked to suspected false declarations.
Instead, what authorities did find was that she downplayed her role in Megaspeed. Subsequently, Singapore issued a stern warning and barred her from re-entering the country. SPF returned Huang’s passport on 26 February 2026, and she departed Singapore on the same day, according to the release. The Singapore government has highlighted that she was not investigated for espionage.
Still, investigations continue in Singapore, which has also charged five people in a case related to the export of chips, into whether several companies and individuals violated any rules by sending Nvidia chips beyond the listed destination. Malaysia too since April 2025 has launched its own investigations into the alleged rerouting of Nvidia chips.
What does this all mean?
The question now is whether the US will further tighten export controls and licensing requirements for Southeast Asia in a bid to prevent advanced American chips from getting into Chinese hands.
For the US, the challenge is also to ensure tighter norms don't disrupt the semiconductor supply chains. There is already a push within the US Congress for stricter licensing requirements.
"They've (China) set up elaborate ways to smuggle them. We can and must both maintain our lead on AI by restricting China's access to our technology." said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer at a press conference.
In a sign of how battle lines are being drawn and how the US expects its partners to safeguard the technology, Singapore and India were among nine countries along with the US that signed the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity on Sunday, vowing to protect sensitive AI technologies and critical infrastructure.
While the declaration did not name China, it said, "that the security of each participant is strengthened by the vigilance of all; and that we engage in this common cause as aligned partners.
"The countries through the declaration agreed to protect sensitive technologies and critical technologies. It noted "theft, illicit transfer, or acquisition by hostile actors would confer a meaningful military or intelligence advantage, or undue economic leverage over the participants."
Still, Singapore has also expressed frustration that it did not receive the help it needed in its own investigations. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said it had sought US help to further investigations into the case related to the destination of the servers.
"It noted that it had sought help from the US on the jurisdictions from which the servers originated and their eventual destinations. Despite these repeated requests, Singapore has to date received limited information or assistance in respect of the company," the Singapore Home Ministry said in its statement.
Analysts noted the US would likely increase scrutiny and oversight into the movement of chips and other sensitive hardware.
"In the bigger picture, this will not hurt Singapore’s status as a regional AI hub because its strength rests on power infrastructure, connectivity, and rule of law. However, local companies are entering a period of tighter dual-track oversight. Because Washington controls US-designed AI chips, the US Commerce Department will push stricter Know-Your-Customer checks, remote-access audits, and potential regional shipment caps aimed at overseas cloud resellers without waiting for the Megaspeed investigation to finish," Neil Shah, co-founder and VP Research at Counterpoint Research, a global technology market research firm.
"For legitimate, listed operators like Singtel and major cloud providers with clear audit trails, chip approvals will go through, even if enterprise deliveries move a bit slower in the short term. The squeeze will fall hardest on smaller, newly formed cloud resellers, which will face heavy delays."
He added that Singaporean authorities would also tighten local corporate and customs checks to protect the semiconductor industry.
Singapore's India connection
While the Nvidia case and the investigations in Singapore have no bearing on India's own semiconductor industry or partnership with Singapore in the semiconductor sectors, there are lessons for India as it develops its own semiconductor industry.
India is moving fast to develop a semiconductor industry from scratch. In a sign of the political will in building up the nascent sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even described chips as “digital diamonds” of the 21st century.
India is not at present competing on advanced AI chips, but is focused on assembling, testing, marking, and packaging imported wafers. While larger firms like Micron have set up shop in India, the enabling ecosystem including companies providing industrial gases, precision engineering services, and equipment for semiconductor chip manufacturing and chip testing is also being set up by smaller companies, including from Singapore.
As a result, India is also closely tracking the Nvidia case even though it doesn't directly impact India or its partnership with Singapore.
But the episode holds lessons for India, which is in its early stage of the semiconductor journey. But as India integrates more closely into global supply chains, tracking the movement of semiconductor chips and related infrastructure and handling sensitive technology will acquire importance.