ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Court Sentences 2 Indian Nationals Involved In Illicit Remittances

Singapore: A Singapore court on Friday sentenced two Indian nationals to different terms of imprisonment for allegedly withdrawing funds from migrant workers' bank accounts and illegally sending remittances to India, a local media reported.

Cousins Angappan Arivalagan, 33, and Durairaj Kulothungan, 27, did not have licences that entitled them to carry out cross-border money transfer services and were convicted under the relevant acts, according to a report by The Straits Times.

Arivalagan was sentenced to 15 months and three weeks’ jail with a fine of SGD 6,000, while Kulothungan was handed a jail term of eight months and three weeks. The illicit transaction involved buying items with the cash Arivalagan collected from the workers and moving the items overseas, where these objects were sold for a profit.