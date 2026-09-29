ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Court Sentences Indian IT Vendor To Over 2 Years For Endangering Govt Files

Singapore: An Indian national was sentenced to 28 weeks' jail in Singapore on Monday for compromising the safety of more than 18,000 files belonging to the State Courts while working as an IT vendor.

Janarthanan Tamil Kovan, 42, pleaded guilty to endangering the safety of documents belonging to the State Courts and the Government of Singapore under the Official Secrets Act and making an unlawful modification to a government-managed laptop issued to him, local media reported. A third charge was taken into consideration.

Although he had granted an acquaintance remote access to the laptop, no files were transferred during the session. In June 2024, Janarthanan, a service delivery manager with Lenovo PCCW Solutions, was attached to the State Courts as an external IT vendor. He was a team leader of the State Courts' cloud system team, which manages various systems and applications of the courts.

Janarthanan was issued with a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop, a government-managed device governed by GovTech's acceptable use policy and Lenovo's own policy. Both policies prohibit unauthorised access and modifications to the laptop.

On Aug 4, 2025, Janarthanan decided to use the laptop to take an examination for an international professional association focused on information technology governance, to be certified as a certified information security manager. His own laptop was faulty.

When he could not operate the security-protected laptop, Janarthanan reached out to a person he knew as Hari Balan, whom he had communicated with previously on WhatsApp about IT-related courses. Balan had an IP address in India, Channel News Asia reported, citing court documents.

At the time of the connection, 18,016 files belonging to the State Courts were stored on Janarthanan's laptop. All but one of the files were classified as restricted and non-sensitive. The remaining file was classified as restricted and sensitive (high). The files contained login credentials, secret keys and network architecture details of the State Courts' network.