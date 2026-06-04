ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Court Jails Indian IT Consultants For Cheating On Insurance Claims

Singapore: An Indian national was on Thursday sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail by a Singapore court for forging medical invoices over two years to obtain at least SGD 12,000 in medical reimbursement from his company's healthcare insurer. Bhutra Ravi, 51, pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating, with another three charges taken into consideration, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The court heard that Bhutra worked as a principal consultant at Temenos Singapore, a software company, from September 2017 and was eligible for the company's healthcare insurance policy. He could also claim reimbursement of healthcare expenses incurred by his wife and children, it was told.

Between March 2023 and August 2025, Bhutra made fraudulent claims for services such as dental work and services from an eye hospital on 57 occasions for medical reimbursement by using software to forge the medical invoice using an existing invoice.