Singapore Court Jails Indian IT Consultants For Cheating On Insurance Claims
Indian national was sentenced to 20 weeks in jail for forging medical invoices to obtain medical reimbursement from his company's healthcare insurer.
By PTI
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Singapore: An Indian national was on Thursday sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail by a Singapore court for forging medical invoices over two years to obtain at least SGD 12,000 in medical reimbursement from his company's healthcare insurer. Bhutra Ravi, 51, pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating, with another three charges taken into consideration, according to a Channel News Asia report.
The court heard that Bhutra worked as a principal consultant at Temenos Singapore, a software company, from September 2017 and was eligible for the company's healthcare insurance policy. He could also claim reimbursement of healthcare expenses incurred by his wife and children, it was told.
Between March 2023 and August 2025, Bhutra made fraudulent claims for services such as dental work and services from an eye hospital on 57 occasions for medical reimbursement by using software to forge the medical invoice using an existing invoice.
The insurance company disbursed a total of SGD12,349.88 (USD9,300) to Bhutra's bank account. Around September 2025, the insurance company representative detected abnormalities in his invoices and lodged a police report, court documents stated. Bhutra later made full restitution of the sum to the insurance company.
The prosecution sought five to six months' jail for Bhutra while his lawyer, Tania Chin, sought no more than three months' jail, claiming “the cumulative effect of the medication that Bhutra was on, coupled with his son's major depressive disorder, and his job uncertainty, led to the foolish commission of these offences.” He was suspended from September 25, 2025 and became unemployed from December 1, 2025, according to the Channel report.
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