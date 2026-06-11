ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Court Charges Indian Origin Man For E-Mails Containing Abusive Language

Singapore: A Singapore court on Thursday charged a 72-year-old Indian-origin man with using abusive language towards the city-state's public servants and a Member of Parliament, a local media reported.

Manickam Manohar, who is a Singaporean national, reportedly sent multiple e-mails to the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council, containing accusations of unlawful conduct and abusive comments directed at Chinese-origin Member of Parliament (MP) Hany Soh. The e-mails were sent between August 19 and October 6, 2025.

Manickam was handed six charges in total under the Protection from Harassment Act, The Straits Times reported. His case will be heard in court again on July 9, it added.

In emails to Soh, Manickam accused her of “receiving cheating money”, “misusing her MP power unnecessarily by keeping a criminal”, and that she “behaves exactly like a criminal”, reported the Singaporean English daily.

He also sent e-mails containing abusive language to a town council employee, who is also of Chinese descent, calling him a “useless manager” and falsely accusing him of “stealing” and “cheating”, the report added.