ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Chamber To Strengthen Engagement With Indian Govt, Policymakers, Industry

Singapore: The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) plans to strengthen its engagement with the Indian government, policymakers and industry as part of its strategic roadmap, with a focus on boosting cross-border trade, particularly with India's booming economy, its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Pradeep Menon said.

Over the next three to six months, the chamber plans to deepen its engagement with Indian government leaders, policymakers and industry networks. It is also organising targeted trade missions to key Indian states, beginning with Tamil Nadu, to unlock commercial opportunities for Singapore-based firms, he said in a news report.

Indian enterprises look to Singapore for "rich know-how knowledge" that can enhance business productivity in a cost-effective manner, while Singapore businesses gain access to India's vast consumer market and deep talent pool, Menon was quoted as saying by Friday weekly Tabla!

"It's kind of symbiotic. India benefits from us, and we too, want to go into India. The market is humongous," he said. "We want to be part of the growth. We want a slice of the pie."

India, which recorded 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, is also a key source of manpower and talent for Singapore. "One of the biggest problems today's businesses are facing is manpower, talent," Menon said.

"Singapore is never going to be able to overcome its talent shortages organically or domestically. We will have to rely on international talent, and India is one of the markets that can continue providing that," he said, according to the report by the Indian-community and business-focused weekly.

SICCI also aims to strengthen Singapore's role as a trusted, rule-based gateway for regional capital, including investors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) seeking transparent access to India's fast-growing economy.