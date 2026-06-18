ETV Bharat / international

Sikh Caretaker Couple Killed In Firing Inside Gurdwara In Northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: A Sikh caretaker couple was shot dead inside a gurdwara in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred in Babu Mohallah locality of Mardan, about 60 km northwest of Peshawar.

According to the Mardan District Police Officer Masood Ahmed, unidentified assailants opened fire inside the gurdwara, resulting in the death of Jagannath and his wife, Asma Wanti.

Police said efforts were underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack and nab those involved. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Member Suresh Kumar demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators involved in the murders and gave police a 24-hour deadline to show progress in the investigation.

Condemning the attack, Kumar said it was deeply alarming that such an incident could occur despite the presence of security personnel and police in the area. He called for a transparent and impartial investigation into all aspects of the case.