Sikh Caretaker Couple Killed In Firing Inside Gurdwara In Northwest Pakistan
Unidentified assailants opened fire inside the gurdwara, resulting in the death of Jagannath and his wife, Asma Wanti.
By PTI
Published : June 18, 2026 at 12:48 AM IST|
Updated : June 18, 2026 at 12:57 AM IST
Peshawar: A Sikh caretaker couple was shot dead inside a gurdwara in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred in Babu Mohallah locality of Mardan, about 60 km northwest of Peshawar.
According to the Mardan District Police Officer Masood Ahmed, unidentified assailants opened fire inside the gurdwara, resulting in the death of Jagannath and his wife, Asma Wanti.
Police said efforts were underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack and nab those involved. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Member Suresh Kumar demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators involved in the murders and gave police a 24-hour deadline to show progress in the investigation.
Condemning the attack, Kumar said it was deeply alarming that such an incident could occur despite the presence of security personnel and police in the area. He called for a transparent and impartial investigation into all aspects of the case.
Kumar also expressed concerns over the handling of CCTV evidence collected from the crime scene, claiming that the Digital Video Recorder was removed in an "extremely careless manner", raising questions about the preservation of evidence and the transparency of the investigation.
He urged the District Police Officer, Mardan, the Regional Police Officer, Mardan Region, and the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to ensure a thorough probe into the incident and take action against any officials found negligent.
The lawmaker warned that if the suspects are not arrested or significant progress is not made in the investigation within 24 hours, peaceful protests would be staged in Mardan, Peshawar, and Islamabad.
Meanwhile, police said special investigation teams have been constituted and inquiries are underway from multiple angles. Officials added that modern forensic and technical resources are being utilised to identify and apprehend the attackers.