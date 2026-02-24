ETV Bharat / international

Siberian Tigers In China Put On Intermittent Fasting After Festival Binge

Beijing: Nearly 200 Siberian tigers at an animal park in China have been put on a rotational "intermittent fasting programme" following excessive feeding by tourists during the just-concluded Chinese New Year holidays.

The intermittent fasting of the big cats at the Siberian Tiger Park in Heilongjiang province is aimed at improving the health of the animals, the state-run Global Times reported on Monday, quoting park officials.

The park witnessed a massive influx of tourists during the holiday season, accompanied by increased feeding activity, which officials said necessitated corrective dietary measures.