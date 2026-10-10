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'Should Have Won Nobel Prize 8 Times For Each War I Settled': Trump

US President Donald Trump dances as he departs after speaking during an event at Butler High School in Vandalia, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: US President Donald Trump slammed Norway for passing him over for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he should have won it eight times for each war he settled. Addressing a rally in Syracuse on Friday, Trump also claimed to have saved 50 million lives by preventing nuclear armed India and Pakistan from going to war.

“The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel peace prize, but didn’t. And this is an indelible stain on the country of Norway, and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” Trump said.

“The Nobel peace prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilisation. We will not forget, Norway, that you didn’t give this prize,” the US President said. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navi Pillay, the South African former UN human rights chief, whom Trump says is someone “nobody ever heard of”. “The Nobel Prize was given out today (Friday) to a liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of. I've never heard of the person, but congratulations anyway,” Trump said. The US President then listed out the “wars” he had settled and added that he was on course to end two more – Iran and Russia-Ukraine.