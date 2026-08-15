ETV Bharat / international

Shootings In Michigan Leave 5 People Plus Suspect Dead Following Large-Scale Search

This undated poster provided by The Michigan State Police (MSP) Seventh District, shows suspect Chad Hickman, who was the suspect in the killing of 5 people and found dead on Friday, Aug.14, 2026. ( AP )

Michigan: A series of shootings in Michigan left five people plus a suspect dead Friday, police said, following an extensive search around two homes and a wooded area. Officers responded just before noon to reports of a shooting at a home in Missaukee County, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, and found three people dead and another in critical condition, Michigan State Police said in a statement. The wounded person was taken to a hospital.

Suspect Chad Hickman, 39, fled before they arrived at the home, according to police. As officers conducted a large-scale search for him, they found a fourth person dead at another home.

In a post on the social platform X, police warned that Hickman was armed and dangerous and told community members not to approach him. Hickman's vehicle was later found in a wooded area near Whitlock Lake, and that led authorities to his body as well as that of another dead person.