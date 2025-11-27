ETV Bharat / international

Shooting Near White House: Trump Says Afghan Man Committed 'Act Of Terror', Calls For Removal Of 'Aliens' From US

Emergency personnel gather in a cordoned off area where National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that an Afghan man who fled the Taliban was the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House, calling it an "act of terror."

The announcement in a brief video message signalled the intertwining of three politically explosive issues -– Trump's controversial use of the military at home, immigration, and the legacy of the US war in Afghanistan.

The incident, which left two Guard members critically wounded, was "an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror," Trump said. "It was a crime against our entire nation."

He confirmed that the man taken into custody after the daylight shooting two blocks from the White House was "a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan."

Streets are blocked after reports that two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP)

The suspect had arrived in the United States in 2021 "on those infamous flights," Trump said, referring to the evacuations of Afghans fleeing as the Taliban took over the country in the wake of the US retreat after 20 years of war.

The shocking attack, carried out next to a metro station at a time when the streets and offices of downtown Washington were bustling, also puts a new focus on Trump's controversial militarisation of an anti-crime push around the country.

Trump has deployed troops to several cities, all run by Democrats, including Washington, Los Angeles and Memphis. The deployments have prompted multiple lawsuits and protests from local officials who accuse the Republican of seeking authoritarian powers.

Trump's statement also indicated that his equally controversial drive to root out migrants in the country illegally -- the core of his domestic agenda -- will get new impetus.