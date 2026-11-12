ETV Bharat / international

5 People Are Shot In The Trendy Logan Circle Neighborhood Of The Nation’s Capital, Police Say

Local law enforcement respond to reports of an active shooting investigation, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2026 ( AP )

Washington: Five people were shot early Thursday in a trendy Washington, D.C., neighborhood within walking distance of the White House, said police, who were responding to multiple locations. The shooter had not been caught, and the locations of the shootings were unclear, police department spokesperson Nicole Deaner said.

The shootings were reported in Logan Circle, about 1 mile north of the White House. No other details are immediately available, police Officer Nathan Clarke said.

Police urged people to avoid the area of the 1500 block of 15th Street, which includes a VIDA fitness center, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and residences and is around the corner from a Whole Foods supermarket. Much of the block was cordoned off. Schools near the scene were placed on lockdown. Streets around the area also were blocked off during a massive police response. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it sent agents to the scene to help.