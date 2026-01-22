ETV Bharat / international

Shooting In Australian Town Leaves 3 Dead And 1 Wounded

Melbourne: Three people were killed, and another was wounded on Thursday in a shooting in a town in Australia's New South Wales state, police said. Emergency services were called to an address at Lake Cargelligo, a town of around 1,500 people, following reports of a shooting, a police statement said.

Three people — two women and a man — were dead, and another man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. The shooter or shooters appeared to be at large. Police used geo-targeted text messages to urge the public to avoid the area and for local residents to stay inside and contacted.